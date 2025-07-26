Epicentr shopping centre in Kamianske was completely destroyed by Russian strike. PHOTO

Today, on 26 July, at night, Russian missiles destroyed another Epicentr shopping centre in the city of Kamianske in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the company's statement.

As noted, the shopping centre with an area of more than 11,000 m² was completely destroyed.

"This is another terrible loss for our company and another blow to the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine. We are sincerely grateful to God that none of our employees were injured," the statement said.

"We will definitely resume work in Kamianske. But for now, we are with our employees, residents of the town and everyone who is as affected by this loss as we are. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, seven shopping centres in Mariupol, Chernihiv, Bucha, Nikopol, Kharkiv and two in Kherson have been completely destroyed, with a total area of over 125,600 sq m. Two more shopping centres stopped working due to damage and proximity to the combat zones, and a shopping centre in Melitopol was occupied," the company added.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy launched a combined attack on Dnipro and the region. Later, it became known about 3 dead and 6 wounded as a result of the Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region. A high-rise building, industrial enterprises and a shopping centre were damaged