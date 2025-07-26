Consequences of Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: three dead, 6 injured, high-rise building, industrial enterprises, and shopping center damaged (updated). PHOTOS

As a result of a massive combined attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, 2 people were killed and 5 others were injured.

As noted, an apartment building was partially destroyed, industrial enterprises and a shopping centre were damaged. Fires broke out in many locations. The works are ongoing.

More than 270 rescuers and 70 units of SES equipment are involved in the response.

Updated information

Later, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, said that a 21-year-old victim of the nighttime massive attack died in a Dnipro hospital.

According to updated data, two people were injured in the regional center. The men are 46 and 33 years old. Their condition is assessed as moderate.

In total, three people died and six were injured in Dnipro and the district.

"There is also damage in Kamianske. High-rise buildings and an educational institution have been damaged there. In total, at least 200 windows were smashed. Public utilities and humanitarian organizations are working at the site," noted Lysak.

