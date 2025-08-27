Russian forces attacking Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force (updated)

On the evening of August 27, Russian forces launched attack drones against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Air Force, there is a threat of attack UAVs in Sumy region.

Movement of attack drones

Sumy region – threat of attack UAVs.

Update on drone movements:

Several groups of UAVs over northern Sumy region heading toward Chernihiv region.

Several groups of UAVs over Sumy region heading toward Poltava region.

A group of attack UAVs from the south heading toward Zaporizhzhia.

Update as of 21:10

Groups of UAVs in Chernihiv region moving southwest.

UAVs over northern Kyiv region heading west.

Groups of UAVs from Sumy region heading toward Chernihiv and Poltava regions.

Several groups of UAVs passing Zaporizhzhia toward Dnipropetrovsk region.

Several groups of UAVs in Kharkiv region moving west.

UAVs from Dnipropetrovsk region heading toward Kirovohrad and Mykolaiv regions.

Dnipro: UAVs approaching the city from the south.

