Russian forces attacking Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force (updated)
On the evening of August 27, Russian forces launched attack drones against Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, citing the Air Force, there is a threat of attack UAVs in Sumy region.
Movement of attack drones
-
Sumy region – threat of attack UAVs.
Update on drone movements:
-
Several groups of UAVs over northern Sumy region heading toward Chernihiv region.
-
Several groups of UAVs over Sumy region heading toward Poltava region.
-
A group of attack UAVs from the south heading toward Zaporizhzhia.
Update as of 21:10
-
Groups of UAVs in Chernihiv region moving southwest.
-
UAVs over northern Kyiv region heading west.
-
Groups of UAVs from Sumy region heading toward Chernihiv and Poltava regions.
-
Several groups of UAVs passing Zaporizhzhia toward Dnipropetrovsk region.
-
Several groups of UAVs in Kharkiv region moving west.
-
UAVs from Dnipropetrovsk region heading toward Kirovohrad and Mykolaiv regions.
-
Dnipro: UAVs approaching the city from the south.
