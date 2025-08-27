ENG
Russian forces attacking Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force (updated)

On the evening of August 27, Russian forces launched attack drones against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Air Force, there is a threat of attack UAVs in Sumy region.

Movement of attack drones

  • Sumy region – threat of attack UAVs.

Update on drone movements:

  • Several groups of UAVs over northern Sumy region heading toward Chernihiv region.

  • Several groups of UAVs over Sumy region heading toward Poltava region.

  • A group of attack UAVs from the south heading toward Zaporizhzhia.

Update as of 21:10

  • Groups of UAVs in Chernihiv region moving southwest.

  • UAVs over northern Kyiv region heading west.

  • Groups of UAVs from Sumy region heading toward Chernihiv and Poltava regions.

  • Several groups of UAVs passing Zaporizhzhia toward Dnipropetrovsk region.

  • Several groups of UAVs in Kharkiv region moving west.

  • UAVs from Dnipropetrovsk region heading toward Kirovohrad and Mykolaiv regions.

  • Dnipro: UAVs approaching the city from the south.

