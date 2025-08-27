2 769 9
"Shahed" crashed and exploded in Chernihiv: fire broke out at enterprise, two injured (updated). PHOTOS
A Russian Shahed-type drone crashed and exploded in Chernihiv.
This was reported by the head of the CMA, Bryzhynskyi, according to Censor.NET.
"As a result of the strike, a fire broke out at one of the city's enterprises," he said.
Another explosion was also heard at the location where the shahed fell.
An explosion was reported in a private sector. Preliminarily, one person was injured.
Updated
Bryzhynskyi reported that as of 12:27 p.m., two women had been injured. One victim was hospitalised, while the other refused hospitalisation.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password