ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10873 visitors online
News UAV attack on Chernihiv
2 769 9

"Shahed" crashed and exploded in Chernihiv: fire broke out at enterprise, two injured (updated). PHOTOS

Shahed fell in Chernihiv. A fire broke out at the enterprise.

A Russian Shahed-type drone crashed and exploded in Chernihiv.

This was reported by the head of the CMA, Bryzhynskyi, according to Censor.NET.

"As a result of the strike, a fire broke out at one of the city's enterprises," he said.

Another explosion was also heard at the location where the shahed fell.

An explosion was reported in a private sector. Preliminarily, one person was injured.

Шахед упав у Чернігові Виникла пожежа на підприємстві

Updated

Bryzhynskyi reported that as of 12:27 p.m., two women had been injured. One victim was hospitalised, while the other refused hospitalisation.

вибух бпла
вибух бпла
вибух бпла
вибух бпла

Read more: Ruscists attacked civilian car with FPV drone in Kupiansk: couple was injured

Author: 

shoot out (14493) Chernihiv (155) Shahed (855) Chernihivska region (206) Chernihivskyy district (43)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 