ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10873 visitors online
News Drone attack on Kupiansk Drone attack on car in Kupiansk district Shelling of Kupiansk
249 2

Ruscists attacked civilian car with FPV drone in Kupiansk: couple was injured

Russia hits FPV on car in Kupiansk, couple injured

Russian troops attacked a civilian car in Kupiansk with an FPV drone.

This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutor's office, according to Censor.NET.

The attack took place at around 9:20 a.m.

A 69-year-old man and his 63-year-old wife were injured and traumatized as a result of the FPV drone strike.

Read more: We are seeing positive trends in border areas of Sumy and Kharkiv regions, - Syrskyi reported to Zelenskyy

Author: 

shoot out (14493) fpv-drone (112) Kharkivska region (923) Kup’yanskyy district (262) Kup’yansk (463)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 