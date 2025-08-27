Ruscists attacked civilian car with FPV drone in Kupiansk: couple was injured

Russian troops attacked a civilian car in Kupiansk with an FPV drone.

This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutor's office, according to Censor.NET.

The attack took place at around 9:20 a.m.

A 69-year-old man and his 63-year-old wife were injured and traumatized as a result of the FPV drone strike.

