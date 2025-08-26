We are seeing positive trends in border areas of Sumy and Kharkiv regions, - Syrskyi reported to Zelenskyy

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi took part in a meeting held by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Syrskyi reported this on his Facebook page, according to Censor.NET.

Yes, Syrskyi emphasized that strengthening defense resilience is a shared priority.

The discussion focused on the situation at the front and on the border with Russia and Belarus, the formation of reserves, and working with partners on security guarantees for our state.

"I reported to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on the implementation of the decisions of the General Staff regarding the creation of combat-ready reserves for the Defense Forces. The Russian aggressor is not abandoning its plans of conquest," he said.

According to Syrskyi, the main focus of the Defense Forces is primarily on the Pokrovsk, Dobropillia, Novopavlivka, Kupiansk, and Zaporizhzhia directions. During the meeting, the need for additional supplies for units in these and other important areas of the front was discussed.

"We are seeing positive trends in the border areas of the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, where the decisive factor is the active actions of soldiers from the 225th Assault Regiment, the 71st Jäger Brigade, and Special Operations Forces units. Their combat work is an example of courage and professionalism," said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.