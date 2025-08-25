Russians have been attacking Sumy region intensively for almost day, there are fires, - RMA

A massive Russian attack on the Sumy region has been going on for almost a day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

Enemy UAVs have again struck the territory of the Sumy community. There have also been strikes on the territory of the Romny community.

Preliminary reports indicate no casualties in either community, but information on the victims is being verified.

There are fires at the sites of the strikes. Inspection and response efforts are ongoing.

