Part of Sumy district left without power due to Russian attack, - RMA

On the evening of 24 August, as a result of an attack by the Russian Federation, settlements in the Sumy district were left without power – parts of the Bilopillia and Vorozhba communities were left without electricity.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.

"Repair crews will begin restoring power when the security situation allows. Tonight, the enemy again struck the region's civilian infrastructure, using guided aerial bombs and strike drones. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the report said.

