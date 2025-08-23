Enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in Sumy region: man was wounded and there is destruction. PHOTOS

At night and in the morning, Russian troops continued to shell populated areas of the Sumy region, resulting in casualties and destruction of civilian infrastructure.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, at night, the Russians attacked the Vorozhbiansk community with two attack drones.

Two two-storey apartment buildings and four private houses, outbuildings, gas and electricity networks were damaged.



It is noted that there were no casualties. Emergency services are restoring communications.

In addition, in the morning, the enemy attacked Buniachyne village in Novosloboda community.

The enemy dropped two guided aerial bombs. Two houses, a church and the administrative building of the starosta were damaged.

A 44-year-old local resident was wounded and hospitalised. Doctors are providing assistance.

"About 90 per cent of Buniachyne residents have already evacuated because of the constant shelling, but people still remain there.



I urge those who are still hesitating to make a decision and move to a safer place. This is a matter of safety and life," urged the head of the RMA.





