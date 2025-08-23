ENG
News Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
Russians hit minibus in Synelnykove district: one person died, five others were injured

Russians attacked a minibus in the Synelnykove district

Today, August 23, Russian troops attacked a minibus carrying people in the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in one death and several injuries.

This was announced by Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to Censor.NET.

"The enemy hit a minibus traveling on the highway in the Synelnykove district with a drone. A 59-year-old man was killed. Five more people were injured," the report said.

In addition, it is noted that, according to updated information, two people were injured as a result of the morning strike by KABs on the Malomykhailivska community. Among them was a 10-year-old child.

