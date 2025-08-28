Russia attacked with "Kinzhal", "Iskanders" and Kh-101: air defense neutralized 589 out of 629 Russian targets. INFOGRAPHIC

On the night of August 28, Russian occupiers fired a total of 629 missiles and drones at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

What did the Russian Federation's troops unleash on Ukraine?

598 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of dummy drones from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Gvardeyskoye - TOT Crimea;

2 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Lipetsk and Voronezh regions, Russian Federation;

9 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Bryansk and Voronezh regions, Russian Federation;

20 Kh-101 cruise missiles from the airspace of the Saratov region, Russian Federation.

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 9:00 a.m., air defense forces had destroyed 589 targets:

563 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of drone simulators;

1 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile;

7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

18 Kh-101 cruise missiles.

Missiles and drones were recorded hitting 13 locations, with debris falling on 26 locations.

Currently, the enemy continues its air attack, and air defense forces continue their combat operations.

