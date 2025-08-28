Zelenskyy on Russia’s night attack: We are waiting for reaction of China and Hungary. Time for new sanctions. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the massive strike by Russian troops in Ukraine.

The head of state announced this on Telegram.

"Now in Kyiv, the rubble of an ordinary residential building is being dismantled after a Russian strike. Another massive strike against our cities and communities. Killings again. Unfortunately, at least eight deaths have been confirmed so far. Among them there is a child. My condolences to all the families and friends.



People may still be under the rubble. Dozens of wounded. These Russian missiles and attack drones today are a clear response to everyone in the world who has been calling for a ceasefire and real diplomacy for weeks and months. Russia chooses ballistics over the negotiating table. It chooses to continue killing rather than end the war. And this means that Russia is still not afraid of consequences. Russia is still taking advantage of the fact that at least part of the world is turning a blind eye to the children killed and looking for excuses for Putin," he said.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine is waiting for China's response.

"China has repeatedly called for a non-expansion of the war and a ceasefire. This is not happening because of Russia. We expect Hungary's reaction. The death of children should cause more emotions than anything else. We expect a reaction from everyone in the world who has called for peace, but now is more likely to remain silent than to take principled positions.



And it is definitely time for new tough sanctions against Russia for everything it does. All deadlines have already been disrupted, and dozens of opportunities for diplomacy have been ruined. Russia must feel responsible for every strike, every day of this war. Eternal memory to all the victims of Russia!" the President concluded.

As a reminder, on the night of 28 August, Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv and Vinnytsia region.

