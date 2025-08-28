ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10349 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
696 0

Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region: agricultural enterprises damaged, fires broke out. PHOTOS

Russian occupants attacked the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

The Mezhova and Petropavlivka districts are under attack. Fires broke out and were extinguished by rescuers.

Two agricultural enterprises and vehicles were damaged.

See more: Two people injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol district. PHOTOS

Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region on 28 August 2025. What is known about the consequences?
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region on 28 August 2025. What is known about the consequences?
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region on 28 August 2025. What is known about the consequences?

Author: 

shoot out (14510) Dnipropetrovska region (1677) Synelnykivskyy district (164)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 