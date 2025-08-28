Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region: agricultural enterprises damaged, fires broke out. PHOTOS
Russian occupants attacked the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.
The Mezhova and Petropavlivka districts are under attack. Fires broke out and were extinguished by rescuers.
Two agricultural enterprises and vehicles were damaged.
