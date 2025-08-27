Two people injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol district. PHOTOS

Throughout the day on August 27, Russian forces continued striking the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, leaving people injured.

This was reported by the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Governor Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the enemy used FPV drones and heavy artillery against settlements in the district. The attacks hit Nikopol, Myrove Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrov communities.



Two people were injured in the attacks. A 65-year-old man was hospitalized with blast and shrapnel injuries; his condition is moderate. Another local resident, 38, sought medical help on his own. He received necessary treatment and will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Read more: Russian forces shell Kherson: two people injured

Two private houses, an outbuilding, a garage, a gas station, and a non-operational building were damaged. Several cars and a gas pipeline were also hit. Dry grass caught fire, but the blaze was extinguished.

According to the updated data, in the morning the aggressor fired at Malomykhailivka community in Synelnykove district with guided aerial bombs. Nearly three dozen private houses were damaged as a result of the strikes.

See more: From evening until morning, Russians have been attacking two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

The enemy sent a UAV to the Mezhova community. A private house was destroyed, and another caught fire.









