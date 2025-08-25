From evening until morning, Russians have been attacking two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS
In the evening, Russian invaders attacked Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi districts of Dnipropetrovsk region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak.
"In the evening and in the morning, the Russian army shelled Nikopol several times. They used FPV drones and artillery. A power line was damaged.
At night, the aggressor hit the Pokrovska community of the Synelnykivskyi district with drones.
A house caught fire, the fire was extinguished. Solar panels, a house, a private enterprise, and a car were damaged.
