News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
Throughout day, Russians shelled three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: rescuer injured and houses damaged. PHOTOS

On Sunday, 24 August, Russian invaders shelled Nikopol, Synelnykivskyi and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region.  A rescuer was injured.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak on a telegram, Censor.NET informs.

Nikopol region suffered from enemy drones and artillery. The enemy attacked the district centre, Marhanetska, Myrivska and Pokrovska communities.

A 40-year-old rescuer was injured as a result of Russian shelling. A fire and rescue unit and a company car were damaged. A power line and infrastructure were hit.

According to the updated data, 12 private houses were destroyed and a gas pipeline was damaged in the Malomykhailivka community in Synelnykivskyi district as a result of the morning shelling by the KABs.

In Mezhivska community, a house caught fire as a result of an FPV drone strike. The fire was extinguished.

The enemy also attacked two settlements in Kryvyi Rih district with UAVs and artillery. Local residents' homes were hit.

shoot out (14484) Nikopol (796) Dnipropetrovska region (1669) Kryvorizkyy district (135) Nikopolskyy district (318) Synelnykivskyy district (158)
