Throughout day, Russians shelled three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: rescuer injured and houses damaged. PHOTOS

On Sunday, 24 August, Russian invaders shelled Nikopol, Synelnykivskyi and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. A rescuer was injured.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak on a telegram, Censor.NET informs.

Nikopol region suffered from enemy drones and artillery. The enemy attacked the district centre, Marhanetska, Myrivska and Pokrovska communities.

A 40-year-old rescuer was injured as a result of Russian shelling. A fire and rescue unit and a company car were damaged. A power line and infrastructure were hit.

According to the updated data, 12 private houses were destroyed and a gas pipeline was damaged in the Malomykhailivka community in Synelnykivskyi district as a result of the morning shelling by the KABs.

In Mezhivska community, a house caught fire as a result of an FPV drone strike. The fire was extinguished.

The enemy also attacked two settlements in Kryvyi Rih district with UAVs and artillery. Local residents' homes were hit.

