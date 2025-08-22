ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, artillery and KABs: houses, kindergarten and shops damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 22 August, Russian invaders attacked three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. The enemy used FPV drones, artillery and guided aerial bombs.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

In the Nikopol district, the enemy struck throughout the day with FPV drones and artillery, targeting Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrov and Myrove communities.

Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region

According to updated information, the overnight Grad MLRS attack on Marhanets damaged more than 20 private houses and six apartment buildings, five outbuildings, one of them destroyed. Damage was reported to a children’s creativity center, two cars and a garage.

New data have also been released regarding the morning airstrike with guided aerial bombs (KABs) on the Pokrov community in Synelnykove district. In addition to the gymnasium, the strike damaged a kindergarten, a cultural center, shops, two private houses, a garage, a non-operational building, a car and a power line.

In the afternoon and evening, Russian forces continued terrorizing the region. Drones were used to attack the Mezhova and Shakhtarske communities, setting fire to a private house and damaging four cars.

An FPV drone strike targeted the Zelenodolsk community in Kryvyi Rih district, damaging a private house.

Read more: One person killed as result of Russian strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region - RMA

Nikopol (795) Dnipropetrovska region (1666) Kryvorizkyy district (133) Nikopolskyy district (315) Synelnykivskyy district (154) Synelnykove (4)
