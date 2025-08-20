One person killed as result of Russian strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region - RMA

On August 20, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, according to Censor.NET.

He noted that during the day, the Russian army mainly used FPV drones to attack the Nikopol district. Artillery was also used. Hits were recorded in Nikopol and the Marganets community.

"The community of Mezheva, in the Synelnykove district, also suffered from drone strikes. The aggressor attacked Pokrovske in the same area with KABs. Unfortunately, a man was killed. Several fires broke out. Cars and a private house were set on fire. Another house and a car were damaged," said the head of the administration.

