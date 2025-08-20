ENG
News Shelling of the Kherson region
242 0

Ruscists fired artillery at house in Bilozerka, Kherson region: man killed, woman wounded

Russia struck at a house in Bilozerka. A man was killed.

At around 12:00 p.m., Russian occupiers fired artillery at a residential building in Bilozerka, Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.

A 39-year-old man was killed as a result of the Russian shelling.

"A local woman was also wounded. Medics provided her with medical assistance and released her for outpatient treatment," the RMA added.

