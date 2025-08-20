Ruscists fired artillery at house in Bilozerka, Kherson region: man killed, woman wounded
At around 12:00 p.m., Russian occupiers fired artillery at a residential building in Bilozerka, Kherson region.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.
A 39-year-old man was killed as a result of the Russian shelling.
"A local woman was also wounded. Medics provided her with medical assistance and released her for outpatient treatment," the RMA added.
