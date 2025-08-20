Ruscists fired artillery at house in Bilozerka, Kherson region: man killed, woman wounded

At around 12:00 p.m., Russian occupiers fired artillery at a residential building in Bilozerka, Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.

A 39-year-old man was killed as a result of the Russian shelling.

"A local woman was also wounded. Medics provided her with medical assistance and released her for outpatient treatment," the RMA added.

Read more: Enemy FPV drone attacked car in Synelnykivskyi district: man killed