Enemy FPV drone attacked car in Synelnykivskyi district: man killed

Today, August 20, Russian troops struck a car in the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region with an FPV drone, killing a man.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, according to Censor.NET.

As noted, in the Mezhivska community of the Synelnykivskyi district, the enemy hit a car with an FPV drone.

"Unfortunately, a 62-year-old man was killed. Our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones," the statement said.

