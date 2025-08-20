Consequences of attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: enemy struck Pavlohrad, Nikopol, and Synelnykove districts. PHOTO

On the evening of 19 August and on the night of 20 August, Russian troops attacked the settlements of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, in the evening, the enemy attacked Pavlohrad with drones. A fire broke out. There is damage to the territory of the transport company. There were no casualties or injuries.

Attacks on the Nikopol region with FPV drones and artillery do not stop. They have affected Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, and Marhanets districts.



Unfortunately, one person died and another was injured. An 82-year-old woman is undergoing outpatient treatment.



In addition to the multi-storey building, 2 private houses were damaged. Both of them caught fire. A fire truck was also damaged.

The aggressor hit the Brahnivka district of the Synelnykove direction with a UAV. Three private houses were damaged. No one was injured.



It is noted that the defenders of the sky destroyed 4 enemy drones over the region.