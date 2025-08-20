As result of massive attack on Okhtyrka, 12 people wounded, including two children. PHOTOS

On the night of 20 August, Russian troops launched a massive drone strike on the city of Okhtyrka in Sumy region, resulting in injured people.

This was reported by the police of the Sumy region, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, 12 people were injured in the attack, including two children. An apartment building, 13 private houses, an outbuilding, and a garage were damaged.



Investigative teams and police bomb squads immediately arrived at the scene. Law enforcement officers were carefully inspecting the area, documenting the consequences of the crime, collecting material evidence and helping the victims.

"The police are recording another crime of the rf against people. Russian troops have once again demonstrated their attitude to the lives and safety of civilians by targeting residential areas n purpose," the police said.















