Enemy attacked Okhtyrka with drones: houses, shops, market and cars were damaged. PHOTO

Today, on 26 March 2025, at night, Russian drones attacked Okhtyrka, Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

As noted, the strike by three drones damaged two apartment buildings, four shops, the company's administrative building, several cars, outbuildings and kiosks on the market. One outbuilding also caught fire.

Read more: Russians attacked 2 cars with drones in Sumy region: 2 people wounded





Emergency services are working at the site.

Preliminarily, no one was killed or injured.