As result of massive attack on Okhtyrka, 14 people wounded, including family with three children. PHOTOS (updated)

On the night of 20 August, Russian troops launched a massive drone strike on the city of Okhtyrka in Sumy region, resulting in injured people.

This was reported by the police of the Sumy region, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, 12 people were injured in the attack, including two children. An apartment building, 13 private houses, an outbuilding, and a garage were damaged.



Investigative teams and police bomb squads immediately arrived at the scene. Law enforcement officers were carefully inspecting the area, documenting the consequences of the crime, collecting material evidence and helping the victims.

"The police are recording another crime of the rf against people. Russian troops have once again demonstrated their attitude to the lives and safety of civilians by targeting residential areas on purpose," the police said.

Updated information

According to the Sumy Region Prosecutor's Office, on 20 August 2025, between 00:05 and 00:18 a.m., the occupiers attacked the private sector in the city of Okhtyrka with 15 drones, according to preliminary data.

14 people sought medical assistance, including a family with three children: a 5-month-old, a 4-year-old, and a 6-year-old boys.

