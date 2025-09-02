Consequences of Russian Federation’s massive drone attack on Bila Tserkva: hangars and company building destroyed. PHOTOS

On the night of 2 September 2025, the enemy massively attacked the Bila Tserkva using attack UAVs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

"Unfortunately, a dead person was found during the firefighting," the SES reminded.

It is also noted that the attack resulted in the destruction and fire of the hangars and a three-storey building of the enterprise. The fires have been extinguished.

At another location, rescuers extinguished fires in three buildings and private garages.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that in the evening of 1 September, Russian troops launched drones at Ukraine. To recap, the "shaheds" attacked Bila Tserkva, where a man was killed, high-rise buildings were damaged, and garages were on fire.