Two women killed in shelling of Kupiansk

On September 2, two women were killed as a result of shelling by Russian troops in Kupiansk.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Police, according to Censor.NET.

"As a result of another hostile shelling of the city of Kupiansk, two women aged 69 and 63 were killed," the statement said.

The son of one of the women called 102 today with this report. Both local residents died on the spot from their injuries.

Police continue to gather evidence of Russian terror against the civilian population.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Read more: Man wounded in drone strike on Spodobivka village in Kharkiv region