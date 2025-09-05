Occupiers strike Synelnykove and Nikopol districts with artillery and drones throughout day: five wounded, houses, medical facilities and college damaged. PHOTOS

On September 5, Russian forces attacked Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery throughout the day. Five people were wounded in the strikes, and damage was reported.

Regional governor Serhii Lysak said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

In Nikopol district, Marhanets, Pokrov, Myrove communities and the district center came under fire. The enemy used drones and artillery. A 51-year-old woman was injured; she will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Photo: telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

Two medical facilities, a college, a shop and a food warehouse were damaged. Five apartment buildings and nine private houses were hit, along with five outbuildings and a non-residential structure. Garages, several cars and a tractor were damaged. Power lines were also affected.

Photo: telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

The occupiers also attacked Synelnykove district with drones, targeting Dubovyky, Mezhova and Pokrov communities.

Photo: telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

Four people were wounded. A 64-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition, while two men, aged 51 and 42, were moderately injured. A 70-year-old man will be treated at home.

Photo: telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

The strikes caused a fire. A transport company, nine private houses and a shop were damaged.

Photo: telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

Photo: telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

Photo: telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

Photo: telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

Photo: telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

Read more: Occupiers killed three and wounded five people in Kharkiv region. At night, they struck educational institution in Bohodukhiv. PHOTOS