Occupiers killed three and wounded five people in Kharkiv region. At night, they struck educational institution in Bohodukhiv. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked settlements in Kupiansk and Chuhuiv districts of Kharkiv region, and at night they attacked the city of Bohodukhiv. There are dead and wounded.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that on 4 September at approximately 9:15 p.m., a strike UAV attacked the village of Khotimlia, Chuhuiv district, where a road repair service was located. Two workers and a woman who was passing nearby were killed. Three other men - employees of the service - were injured. Law enforcement is establishing the exact type of the UAV. Preliminarily, it is a "Molniya" or "Lancet".

At around 10:30 p.m., an enemy drone, according to preliminary data, a "Molniya", struck the territory of a house in the village of Pidserednie, Kupiansk district. An 18-year-old girl and a 28-year-old man were injured.



In addition, on the night of 5 September, two enemy strike UAVs attacked an educational institution in Bohodukhiv. A fire broke out. There were no casualties. The Russian army used "Geran-2" for this attack.

