Explosive device detonated: two people killed and two injured in Kozacha Lopan

An unknown device detonated in the village of Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv region, killing several people and injuring others.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET.

According to reports, two people were killed and two others were injured as a result of the explosion.

According to preliminary information, an unknown device detonated.

Read more: 11-year-old boy injured by explosion of unknown object in Chernihiv region