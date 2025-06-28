ENG
News Detonation of explosive devices
11-year-old boy injured by explosion of unknown object in Chernihiv region

A child was injured in the Chernihiv region due to the explosion of an unknown object.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"In the village of Oleksandrivka, an 11-year-old boy picked up an unknown object that exploded in his hands. The child was hospitalized with injuries," the statement reads.

REMINDER

Parents, remind your children about the dangers of suspicious objects! Remember, if you find a suspicious or explosive object:

❗Do not approach!
❗Do not touch!
☎️ Call 101 immediately!

