Three people killed in Russian strike on Khotimlia in Kharkiv region (updated)

On the evening of September 4, the enemy carried out drone attack in the village of Khotimlia, Starosaltivska community, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

"Two 40-year-old men were killed as a result of the enemy drone 'arrival'. A 25-year-old civilian woman was also killed," he said.

In addition, a 32-year-old and a 47-year-old man were injured. The victims were hospitalized. They are receiving all necessary assistance.

According to preliminary information, road repair workers were hit.

As of 11 p.m., the number of victims had risen to three.

