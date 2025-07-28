One person killed in UAV attack on Derhachi community in Kharkiv region - RMA

In the evening of July 28, the enemy attacked the Derhachi community of the Kharkiv region with a drone.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the RMA Oleh Syniehubov.

"Around 17.00, a Russian FPV drone hit a car in the village of Velyki Prokhody. The impact killed a 75-year-old man. Another man was injured and hospitalized. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance," the statement said.

