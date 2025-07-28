Consequences of Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise building and cars damaged. PHOTOS

In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, 5 people were injured in a UAV attack, including a a minor child. The police are currently recording the consequences of the enemy attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, the shock wave damaged the glazing of the high-rise building from the 6th to the 11th floors, resulting in five people receiving shrapnel wounds. Among the victims is a two-year-old girl with cut wounds to her foot. The victims were hospitalised.













Several cars parked in the yard of the building were also damaged.

Police investigative teams and explosives experts are working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are recording another war crime of the aggressor.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of 28 July, Russian drones attacked Kyiv. According to the KCMA, eight people were injured, including a child.