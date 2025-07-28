ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10023 visitors online
News UAV attack on Kyiv
3 371 0

Kyiv attacked by "shaheds": eight injured, including child

Shelling of Darnytskyi district

On the night of 28 July, Russian drones attacked Kyiv. A multi-storey building was damaged in the Darnytskyi district, and people were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the KCMA Tymur Tkachenko.

"In the Darnytskyi district, as a result of an enemy attack, windows in a residential high-rise building were smashed," Tkachenko said.

He later said that eight people were injured, including a 3-year-old child with shrapnel wounds. One person is in serious condition.

The blast wave damaged windows from the 6th to the 11th floors in one of the entrances of a multi-storey residential building.

Read more: Ukraine is being attacked by Russian drones - Air Force (updated)

Author: 

drone (1878) Kyyiv (2260) Air attacks (533)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 