Kyiv attacked by "shaheds": eight injured, including child

On the night of 28 July, Russian drones attacked Kyiv. A multi-storey building was damaged in the Darnytskyi district, and people were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the KCMA Tymur Tkachenko.

"In the Darnytskyi district, as a result of an enemy attack, windows in a residential high-rise building were smashed," Tkachenko said.

He later said that eight people were injured, including a 3-year-old child with shrapnel wounds. One person is in serious condition.

The blast wave damaged windows from the 6th to the 11th floors in one of the entrances of a multi-storey residential building.

