Market in village of Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region burned down as result of Russian attack. PHOTOS

In the evening of 22 July, the Russian army attacked the territory of the market in the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, with drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, as a result of the hits, a fire broke out in the trade pavilions on an area of about 500 square metres, which was extinguished by firefighters. In addition, the post office building and other commercial facilities were damaged.

A woman was injured - doctors diagnosed her with an acute stress reaction.

