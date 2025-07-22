ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13082 visitors online
News Kharkiv region
300 0

Ruscists attacked Kharkiv with drone. Debris fell on territory of private household

Russia strikes Kharkiv with a UAV on July 22, 2025

Russian occupation forces attacked Kharkiv with a drone.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"At about 16.35, the wreckage of a UAV fell in the Industrial district of the city on the territory of a private household. Fortunately, there was no detonation.

There are no casualties at the moment," the statement said.

Specialized services are working at the site of the impact.

Read more: Russians are shelling Sloviansk with all possible types of weapons, - CMA Liakh

Author: 

shoot out (14185) Kharkiv (1382) Kharkivska region (832) Kharkivskyy district (271)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 