Ruscists attacked Kharkiv with drone. Debris fell on territory of private household
Russian occupation forces attacked Kharkiv with a drone.
This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.
"At about 16.35, the wreckage of a UAV fell in the Industrial district of the city on the territory of a private household. Fortunately, there was no detonation.
There are no casualties at the moment," the statement said.
Specialized services are working at the site of the impact.
