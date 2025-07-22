Ruscists attacked Kharkiv with drone. Debris fell on territory of private household

Russian occupation forces attacked Kharkiv with a drone.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"At about 16.35, the wreckage of a UAV fell in the Industrial district of the city on the territory of a private household. Fortunately, there was no detonation.



There are no casualties at the moment," the statement said.

Specialized services are working at the site of the impact.

