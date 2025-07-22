Russians are shelling Sloviansk with all possible types of weapons, - CMA Liakh

The Russian army is using missiles, Tornado-S systems, Shaheds, and FPV drones to strike Sloviansk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk CMA, on Suspilne TV channel.

"That is a full arsenal. Whatever the enemy can get, they get," Liakh said.

He noted that there are many IDPs living in the city, who are being helped by the government and international organizations. However, according to the mayor, Sloviansk is quite dangerous.

"First and foremost, the state is helping, with payments to IDPs, as well as international funds that provide assistance to IDPs. We are still urging everyone to evacuate, not to stay in the city, because when they leave one dangerous city, they end up in another dangerous place. And even though we are now such a frontline city, we can say that compared to other cities, such as Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka and other cities close to the front line, it is still dangerous here. We urge people to leave," Liakh said.

