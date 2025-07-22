ENG
News Photo Shelling of Odesa
Ruscists attacked fire and rescue station in Odesa. PHOTOS

One of the fire and rescue units in Odesa was damaged as a result of Russian shelling.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

The fire station's dormitory was also damaged.

"Windows were smashed in the building, the facade was damaged. Fortunately, the staff was not injured. The rescuers were in a shelter," they said.

Russia attacked a fire station in Odesa on 22 July
