News Photo UAV attack on Odesa
Consequences of enemy UAV attack on Odesa: one person injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 22 July, Russian troops shelled Odesa with attack drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

As a result of the strike, a fire broke out in the car park, cars were burning. Windows in a high-rise building were also smashed and a shop was damaged.

Psychologists from the SES were working at the scene.

According to preliminary information, 1 person was injured.

The SES involved 17 vehicles and 62 rescuers.

See more: Enemy attacked Odesa with strike drones: administrative building and cars are on fire. VIDEO+PHOTO

