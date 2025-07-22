1 255 3
Consequences of enemy UAV attack on Odesa: one person injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS
On the night of 22 July, Russian troops shelled Odesa with attack drones.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
As a result of the strike, a fire broke out in the car park, cars were burning. Windows in a high-rise building were also smashed and a shop was damaged.
Psychologists from the SES were working at the scene.
According to preliminary information, 1 person was injured.
The SES involved 17 vehicles and 62 rescuers.
