Enemy attacked Odesa with strike drones: administrative building and cars are on fire. VIDEO+PHOTO

On the night of 22 July, Russian invaders attacked Odesa region with strike drones. Some of them flew directly to Odesa.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Kiper, and the mayor, Hennadii Trukhanov.

"Despite the active work of our air defence forces, there is damage to civilian infrastructure: an administrative building and cars are on fire," Kiper said.

According to Trukhanov, in one of the city's districts, windows in high-rise buildings were smashed, and cars burned down in a nearby car park.

