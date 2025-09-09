Leaving GPS trackers to guide Russian strikes: SSU detains FSB agent in Dnipro. PHOTO

A Russian agent who was preparing a series of attacks by Russian troops on the city was detained in Dnipro.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET informs.

The man's task was to search for and pass on the locations of volunteer foundations and rehabilitation centres where wounded soldiers of the Defence Forces are recovering.

"The enemy's task was carried out by a local resident recruited by the FSB, who had previously served a sentence for robbery, theft and grievous bodily harm. The suspect came to the attention of the Russian special service even before the outbreak of a full-scale war, when he was in a penal colony in the temporarily occupied Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region," the statement said.

In February 2023, he was contacted remotely by an FSB officer and offered cooperation. By that time, the man had already been released and returned to Dnipro.

After being recruited, the agent began travelling around the area in his own car, where he recorded buildings with his phone camera, near which he noticed Ukrainian military and volunteers.

He would send the intelligence to his supervisor in the form of marks on Google maps with descriptions of the marked objects. Later, he was supposed to leave GPS trackers near them to guide Russian missiles and attack drones.

The SSU detained the agent and took comprehensive measures to secure Ukrainian locations in the area of enemy intelligence activity.

During the searches, the SSU found computer equipment, GPS beacons and smartphones with different SIM cards for covert contacts with the FSB.

The agent has now been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The man is being held in custody without the right to be released on bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

