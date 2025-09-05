Russia launched massive drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 15 UAVs shot down, enterprise hit
On the night of 5 September, Russian troops launched a massive attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, and air defence forces shot down 15 of them.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.
As noted, the aggressor targeted an enterprise in Dnipro. Fires broke out there, which were quickly extinguished by rescuers.
The enemy struck the Nikopol region, specifically the Pokrovsk community, with an FPV drone.
It is reported that there were no casualties or injuries anywhere.
