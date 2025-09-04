Russians shelled Synelnykivskyi and Nikopolskyi districts: man injured, house destroyed

Russian troops continued their attacks on the Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region during the night, resulting in injured man.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, according to Censor.NET.

It is reported that air defence forces shot down two drones over the region.

There was a strike on the Pokrovsk community in the Synelnykivskyi district.

A 29-year-old man was injured there and is receiving outpatient treatment. A private house was destroyed.

In the Nikopol district, the aggressor struck with FPV drones and dropped ammunition from UAVs. He attacked the communities of Nikopol, Pokrovsk, Marhanets, and Myrivka. No one was injured.