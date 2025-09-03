Occupiers attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: one person killed and one wounded, private houses burned down. PHOTOS

Throughout the day, Russian troops continued to attack settlements in the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in one death and one wounded.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Russians attacked Nikopol district with UAVs and artillery all day. The aggressor attacked the district centre, Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka communities.

A man died as a result of the attacks. A 49-year-old woman was also injured. She will be treated on an outpatient basis.

In addition, three private houses caught fire. The fire also engulfed two outbuildings, and another one was damaged. Eight houses were also destroyed. The infrastructure and garage were also damaged.

See more: Man was killed as result of enemy shelling of Nikopol. PHOTOS

Sinelnykivka district suffered from Russian drones. The enemy hit Mezheva and Petropavlivka communities.

Two private houses, a truck and a minibus caught fire.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak, head of the UMA / telegram channel

Photo: Serhiy Lysak, head of the UMA / telegram channel

Photo: Serhiy Lysak, Chairman of the UBA / telegram channel

Photo: Serhiy Lysak, Chairman of the UBA / telegram channel

Photo: Serhiy Lysak, Chairman of the UBA / telegram channel

Photo: Serhiy Lysak, Chairman of the UBA / telegram channel

Photo: Serhiy Lysak, Chairman of the UBA / telegram channel

Photo: Serhiy Lysak, Chairman of the UBA / telegram channel

Photo: Serhiy Lysak, Chairman of the UBA / telegram channel