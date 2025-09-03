Man was killed as result of enemy shelling of Nikopol. PHOTOS

Today, on 3 September, Russian troops shelled Nikopol with artillery, killing a man.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Russians killed a man in Nikopol. A man died as a result of artillery shelling. Our condolences to the family and friends," the statement reads.

It is also noted that the shelling damaged private houses and a garage.

