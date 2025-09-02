Russian agent detained at one of Armed Forces’ repair bases in Donetsk region, - SSU

Photo: СБУ

In Donetsk Oblast, a factory worker who coordinated strikes against the Defence Forces in the Kramatorsk area was detained.

This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

The Russian agent passed on the coordinates of repair bases where damaged Ukrainian military equipment is being repaired after battles on the front line.

The man in question is 37 years old and came to the attention of the Russian special services through his brother, who lives in Russia and cooperates with the occupiers.

"After being recruited, the suspect photographed the workshops of his enterprise, which were used to repair heavy armoured vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He carried out the covert recording during his work shifts while fulfilling defence orders. The agent then had to send the photographs with the geolocation of the objects to his handler via an anonymous chat in a messenger app.

The ruscists planned to use the intelligence they obtained to prepare new strikes," the statement said.

SSU counterintelligence officers prevented the "leak" of data on defence and industrial capabilities.

A smartphone containing photos of the factory's repair and production facilities was seized from the Russian agent.

The man has been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

