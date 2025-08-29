Spying on troops in Donetsk region: Russian special services agent detained - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine's counterintelligence detained a resident of Sviatohirsk who was adjusting the occupiers' fire on Ukrainian soldiers in the Liman sector.

According to the investigation, the woman was recruited during the occupation of the town at the beginning of the full-scale war. After the liberation of the community, Russian special services left her to gather intelligence, and a militant of the BARS-16 unit contacted her.

The agent collected information about fortifications, firing positions, and routes of movement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in particular the Third Army Corps. To do this, she travelled around the area and asked for information during conversations with local residents.

The SSU documented her actions and detained her in her home. The woman was served a notice of suspicion of high treason under martial law (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code). She is being held without bail and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

