Night attack on Ukrzaliznytsia: enemy attempted to disable substations that power railway network. PHOTO

Russia is targeting railway infrastructure. Last night, the enemy tried to disable the substations that power the railway network with a massive drone strike.

This was reported by Oleksii Kuleba, Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine, Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Such attacks have a clear goal - to complicate the transportation of passengers and goods, disrupt the stable operation of transport, and create additional pressure on people and the economy.

At the time of the attack, there were more than 20 passenger trains on the routes. Ukrzaliznytsia dispatchers stopped them at a safe distance, and the employees were taken to shelters. Most importantly, there were no injuries among passengers and railway workers," he said.

As of 08:00, 26 trains are running with a delay of more than an hour due to the attack.

To ensure traffic, Ukrzaliznytsia has already deployed more than 20 reserve diesel locomotives. On the de-energised sections, where there is no power supply for signalling and communication devices, trains are still running in a backup format to reduce delays. For international flights with Poland, transfers to Chełm and Przemyśl will be organised to ensure that passengers reach their destinations safely.

"The key thing is that even such massive attacks will not stop Ukrainian transport arteries and, in particular, the Ukrainian Railways," Kuleba concluded.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops attacked the Cherkasy region with drones, which had consequences for critical infrastructure. It was also noted that the Nazis attacked the infrastructure of Ukrzaliznytsia again, and trains are delayed due to the power outage. In addition, the enemy attacked infrastructure facilities in the Kropyvnytskyi district with drones: the regional centre and 44 settlements were partially de-energised.

