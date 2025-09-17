Russian troops attacked Cherkasy region with drones: critical infrastructure affected
On the night of Wednesday, September 17, 2025, Russian troops attacked the Cherkasy region using strike UAVs.
This was reported on Telegram channel by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets, according to Censor.NET.
"Last night, the enemy directed strike UAVs at the Cherkasy region. There are consequences for critical infrastructure," he said.
Currently, the threat has been declared over in Cherkasy region. More details about the consequences of the enemy attack are not known at this time.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Ukraine was being attacked by Russian "shaheds".
