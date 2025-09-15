Russian troops are trying to destroy key hub stations, - "Ukrzaliznytsia"

Russian troops are deliberately targeting railway infrastructure, particularly key hub stations.



This was reported by Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, chairman of the board of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia", according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

"Shaheds" are massively attacking our key stations. Examples include attacks on the Lozova station, the Synelnykove station, and the Koziatyn station. In other words, they are striking hub stations practically throughout the entire country," Pertsovskyi emphasised.

According to him, these are complex attacks, with power substations, locomotive depots, and passenger stations all coming under fire, he said.

"The enemy is stricking in such a way that, in essence, the hub is destroyed," Pertsovskyi added.

He noted the heroism of "Ukrzaliznytsia" employees, who are not afraid of repeated attacks, go out and restore the infrastructure.

"Even when key junction stations are under attack, we do not cancel trains. We find opportunities to change the schedule, but we always run. And Ukrainians appreciate this. They thank the railway workers for such endurance," said the chairman of the board of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia".